Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding; Shorts at Acnb (ACNB) Raised By 65.74%

Acnb Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) had an increase of 65.74% in short interest. ACNB’s SI was 35,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 65.74% from 21,600 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Acnb Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s short sellers to cover ACNB’s short positions. The SI to Acnb Corporation’s float is 0.53%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 5,671 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 79.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 59,724 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 134,651 shares with $11.08 million value, up from 74,927 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stanley has 0.57% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv owns 2,590 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 13,653 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 600 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 20,380 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 10,103 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 3,800 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 0.1% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,778 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc has 4,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 2,932 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc stated it has 134,681 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paychex has $80 highest and $7400 lowest target. $77’s average target is -5.54% below currents $81.52 stock price. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 18,851 shares to 136,558 valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Petiq Inc stake by 32,251 shares and now owns 21,073 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.93 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ACNB Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 2.54% more from 1.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 15,700 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 2,898 shares. Wheatland owns 0.23% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 7,856 shares. Consulate Incorporated holds 20,812 shares. Kistler accumulated 771 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 3,988 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 9,394 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,697 shares. Fmr Llc owns 139,338 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 15,721 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 19,049 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,702 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Stifel Finance Corporation has 28,028 shares.

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ACNB Corporation Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACNB Corporation to Acquire Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACNB Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.