Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Stock Value Declined; Northwest Investment Counselors Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 492,777 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA)

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $331.4. About 170,154 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 111,900 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors owns 90,052 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.36% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 739,200 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 35,200 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,314 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 115 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 423,440 shares. Dean Cap Management reported 44,395 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0% or 111,651 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,426 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.14% or 13,284 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 27.49 million shares. 18,341 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Century Inc reported 837,129 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 25,011 shares to 63,222 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Mun Income Tr New by 46,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,465 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 65.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

