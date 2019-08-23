Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Chegg (CHGG); Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Element Capital Management Raised Position by $2.86 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 506.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 106,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 126,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 20,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 133,005 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 156.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 18,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 29,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 11,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc accumulated 790,053 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 106 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.82% or 946,986 shares. Aqr Limited has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Eam Investors Limited holds 0.42% or 44,937 shares. Fmr Limited has 599,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 56,700 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.71% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). State Street invested in 2.12M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 119,442 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 306,163 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 175 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 27,800 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 48,632 shares to 6,517 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 192,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,185 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 26,294 shares to 25,763 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 386,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,249 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.