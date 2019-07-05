Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) by $2.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Harvard Management Co Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $11.72 Million; Stock Price Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07 million, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $195.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO COMPLY W/EU DATA PROTECTION RULES, ALLAN TELLS WELT; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTRY, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS TO MEET MARCH 28; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 150,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 212,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 620,912 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,339 are held by Maple Cap Mgmt. Grimes owns 2,699 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Logan Management has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,492 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 5.00M shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 2,247 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp has invested 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Estates Inc Ny reported 277,045 shares. Neumann Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kamunting Street Cap Management Lp stated it has 35,000 shares. Js Cap Management Lc reported 202,000 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,540 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,600 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. $2.39 million worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,723 shares to 10,831 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.96 million for 5.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

