Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Edison Intl (EIX) by $694,241 as Stock Value Rose; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Valuation Rose, Springowl Associates Decreased Its Holding by $840,000

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 796,235 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7,441 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 18,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% or 21,300 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 1.74M shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 3.62 million shares. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 108,725 shares. Virtu Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 43,700 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 18,881 shares. Horrell Mngmt has invested 1.15% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). D E Shaw holds 3.29M shares. Interest owns 87,504 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Granahan Inc Ma has 215,292 shares. 6,798 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49 million for 10.85 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sei Com accumulated 0.06% or 307,956 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 692,271 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 99 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 329 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested 0.16% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 7,705 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 49,567 shares. Guardian Tru owns 0.37% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 445,379 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 36,015 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 60,988 shares. Franklin Resource reported 2.85M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 462,572 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 138,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.