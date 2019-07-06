Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Dish Network (DISH) Position as Share Value Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 84.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 44,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,137 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 52,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,383 shares to 7,075 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish talks over Sprint/T-Mobile to go another week – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AT&T (T), DISH Network (DISH) Said to be Open to Merging Satellite-TV Businesses – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISH, HD, URI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 1.83M shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 40,114 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 22,119 were reported by Blair William & Com Il. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 109,377 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 3.40 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 19,396 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 219,815 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 52,961 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2,000 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers owns 8,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ckw Financial Grp has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc reported 6,430 shares.