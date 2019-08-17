Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Dillards (DDS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Holder Welch Group Has Cut Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 236.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 14,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 20,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 2.02M shares traded or 292.10% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5,955 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE) by 39,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,876 shares, and cut its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.