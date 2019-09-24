Landscape Capital Management Has Increased Its Buckle (BKE) Stake; AEON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AONNF) Shorts Lowered By 13.39%

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Buckle Inc (BKE) stake by 59.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 55,248 shares as Buckle Inc (BKE)’s stock rose 11.45%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 148,261 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 93,013 last quarter. Buckle Inc now has $968.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 162,724 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.)

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buckle Keeps Experimenting as Its Revenue Stabilizes – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2019 Net Sales – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Happy With The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 587,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Schroder Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.13M shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,621 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp reported 1,823 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 3.33M shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.01% or 197,088 shares. Adams Asset Limited Company holds 19,861 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 28,063 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 148,261 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Alberta Invest Management reported 65,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ) stake by 28,367 shares to 16,462 valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 45,697 shares and now owns 40,540 shares. Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) was reduced too.