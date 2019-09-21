Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding by $933,248; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63M, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 5,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 12,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 1.89 million shares traded or 250.80% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15,679 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 31,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.38 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm accumulated 717,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Qci Asset Incorporated New York stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 223,987 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Grp. Citigroup holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 161,302 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.11% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 8,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 16,462 shares. Ci Invs accumulated 59,596 shares. California-based Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bailard reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 60,369 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 462,348 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 17,369 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 330,595 shares. Zweig holds 145,606 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 22,897 shares. Northstar Inv Llc holds 1,915 shares. Cypress Asset Tx owns 45,779 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 4,211 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 24,921 shares. 27.74 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Northern holds 25.51 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Cutter Co Brokerage Inc holds 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,747 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 7,400 shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,871 shares. Research Glob owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,466 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 182,156 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.