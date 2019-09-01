Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position as Market Value Declined; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position by $13.21 Million; Market Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 15,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 19,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 103,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,126 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 291,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

