Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $3.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Bb&T Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 941 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282,000, down from 1,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $557.7. About 114,318 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 45,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 32,387 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 77,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 307,014 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Management has 1,481 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spectrum Management Gru has 65 shares. Korea has invested 0.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0.95% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Neuberger Berman Ltd reported 162,436 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.16% or 97,664 shares. 66,990 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Renaissance Limited Liability Co stated it has 109,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,472 shares. Shelton Cap owns 1,361 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 7,105 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 62 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 19,793 shares. Next Financial Gp holds 0.04% or 683 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21,460 shares to 134,179 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell (IWS) by 38,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30,660 shares to 54,609 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 702,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).