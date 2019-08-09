Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Cms Energy (CMS) as Valuation Rose; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 14.26M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 55.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 5,297 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 11,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.52. About 1.21 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 41, Form CMS-2540-1; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares to 260,061 shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,587 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10.75M shares. Hl Fincl Svcs reported 611,248 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcf Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gruss And Inc reported 37,500 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Swiss Bankshares owns 26.67M shares. Ls Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.13% or 125,110 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M accumulated 0.28% or 22,050 shares. 23,097 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc. Maple Cap Management invested in 0.24% or 32,571 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited reported 240,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105 are owned by Clearbridge Ltd. Invesco Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 168,700 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc has 35,694 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Thomas White Ltd reported 18,780 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,189 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 714,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,567 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.3% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 2,551 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Park Avenue Limited Com stated it has 6,726 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.33M shares. Moneta Invest Advisors has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Td Asset Management holds 207,907 shares.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $202.60 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

