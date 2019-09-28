Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) Position by $380,432; As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Connors Investor Services Has Raised Holding by $348,733

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 178,809 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, up from 174,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 2.09 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 47,554 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 72,480 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, down from 120,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 82,362 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML stays positive on CSX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 69,356 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 16,748 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated accumulated 35,218 shares. 1.92M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,201 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 810 shares. Regions Fincl owns 49,803 shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 4,525 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Leavell has 9,757 shares. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.7% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,054 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northstar Incorporated reported 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,598 shares to 53,063 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,166 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emergent Biosolutions: Leader In The Public Health Threats Space – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods First Major Food Company to Receive Third Party Poultry Handling and Transportation Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer High Income Trust declares $0.0675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Would Avoid Pioneer High Income Trust At The Present Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PHT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 5.03% less from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 361,553 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) or 46,452 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 27,798 shares. 445,353 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Park Avenue Secs Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 30,387 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.03% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 296,064 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 359,931 shares. Lincoln National Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,931 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Next Group Inc owns 890 shares. Fiera Cap Corp owns 21,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio.