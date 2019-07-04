Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Position as Shares Rose; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Market Value Rose While Loeb Partners Lifted Stake by $7.13 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 369,701 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 3,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 9,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 218,510 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 860 were accumulated by Sit. Sector Pension Board owns 9,440 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,496 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.44% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Com invested in 2,470 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blue Fin stated it has 1,925 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 21,350 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lpl Ltd reported 3,621 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has 147 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 351,994 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0.33% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Muzinich Com has 617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. On Friday, February 8 CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 6,621 shares. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, February 8 the insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600. $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Cunningham John H.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AAR Corp.â€™s (NYSE:AIR) 8.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 566 shares to 500 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Company holds 1,070 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 9,216 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,365 shares. Baskin Financial Inc reported 2.38% stake. Tiger Eye Llc holds 2,858 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 17,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 8,918 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 45 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 5,158 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 2,789 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 7,562 shares. Blair William And Il reported 144,273 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 86 shares. Tobam reported 455 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 10,558 shares to 26,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 82,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vail Resorts a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vail Resorts Is As Cheap As It Has Been In Years, Yet I’m Still Not A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vail Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:MTN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing An Investment In Matinas BioPharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.