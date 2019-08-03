Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Valuation Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Cut Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $4.06 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 316,728 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 219,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 105,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 324,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 710,110 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares to 12.34M shares, valued at $510.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.90 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

