Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) by $694,241 as Valuation Rose; Knott David M Increased Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $700,000

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7,441 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 18,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70B market cap company. It closed at $72.23 lastly. It is down 13.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 851,277 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci has 0.17% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.09M shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,453 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 16,548 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legacy Private holds 0.16% or 47,150 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 146,573 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 145,191 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 70,401 shares stake. Concourse Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,310 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0% or 10,370 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 30,388 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.58% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tower Rech (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 13,550 shares. 3.27M are owned by Fairpointe Cap Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 482,465 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,399 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 4,020 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 671 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2.36M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.01% or 3,566 shares. 26.51M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 674,254 shares. Stifel holds 59,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 2,739 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Enterprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Whittier Trust owns 4,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 271,741 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.85M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13,908 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 82,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).