Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) as Stock Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 45,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 32,387 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 77,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 749,399 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 86,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 620,592 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28 million shares to 11.31 million shares, valued at $947.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Call Traders Betting on More ZTS Stock Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 153,699 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,058 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd accumulated 40 shares. Moreover, New England Research And has 1.39% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 9,982 shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Vision Capital Mgmt invested in 42,092 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 25,949 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ims Mngmt holds 11,332 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin owns 6,595 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 18,498 are held by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.26% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 10,791 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 132,768 shares to 242,001 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.