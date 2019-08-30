Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Holding; Delphi Management Has Decreased By $735,746 Its Intel Com (INTC) Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) stake by 81.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 58,765 shares as Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 9.80%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 13,765 shares with $116,000 value, down from 72,530 last quarter. Dreyfus Mun Income Inc now has $188.17 million valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 34,192 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 31.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 13,882 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 30,004 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 43,886 last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $205.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 5.68M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) stake by 30,201 shares to 95,057 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Farfetch Ltd stake by 77,797 shares and now owns 111,671 shares. Sleep Number Corp was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.50% above currents $47.49 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Robert W. Baird maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $6500 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd owns 10,880 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 50,243 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Scotia Cap owns 676,473 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 285,593 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 34,056 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 113,799 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wealth Architects Lc invested in 0.53% or 31,566 shares. New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,645 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.46% stake. Horizon Invs Lc has 16,827 shares. Chickasaw Lc invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.