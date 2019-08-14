Landscape Capital Management Has Cut By $675,346 Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Stake; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Covered By 7 Bulls

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) stake by 61.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 96,478 shares as Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM)’s stock 0.00%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 59,910 shares with $448,000 value, down from 156,388 last quarter. Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr now has $390.19M valuation. It closed at $7.93 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $118.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 88.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 95.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Inc invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Van Eck Associate Corporation invested in 0.01% or 223,762 shares. Ckw Finance Gru invested in 13,641 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 237,459 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 157,290 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 22,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 195,465 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc invested in 7,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 271,685 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs holds 127,944 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,310 shares. Asset Management owns 123,351 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 378,250 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 70,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2017.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Eventbrite Inc stake by 21,133 shares to 128,283 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 26,091 shares and now owns 70,030 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Could Be Positioned for a Surge – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Neurocrine (NBIX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,857 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs L P reported 0.62% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rhenman Prtn Asset reported 1.82% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 26,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 57,668 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 5,383 are held by Creative Planning. Envestnet Asset Management reported 28,290 shares stake. 3,181 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Smithfield has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Botty Investors invested 1.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 6,900 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 8,694 shares.