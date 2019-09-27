Landscape Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) as Share Value Declined; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $480,120

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 144,898 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 119,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.17M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 155,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd holds 56,936 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 672,733 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Republic Management owns 5,731 shares. 33,013 were accumulated by Brown Capital Mgmt Llc. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 1,209 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.08% or 704,254 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 6,641 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.05% or 22.88M shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 749,436 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,041 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 69,286 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset One Communication invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 30,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,401 shares to 17,181 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,775 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 5,247 shares to 212,044 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,444 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.35% or 171,282 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota-based First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.10M shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 0.1% or 14,793 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Augustine Asset Management has 24,216 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,490 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 50,773 are held by Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Beacon Fincl Group has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ing Groep Nv owns 10.81M shares. 13,984 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp.

