Landscape Capital Management Decreased Holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by $337,320 as Valuation Rose; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $33.77 Million; Valuation Rose

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 138,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,633 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 145,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 17,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636,000, down from 26,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 2.62 million shares traded or 258.38% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Company invested in 6,307 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,234 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt reported 7,793 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com reported 228,577 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 1.24% or 43,417 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 11,080 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cumberland Limited holds 90,661 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Florida-based Suncoast Equity Management has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lazard Asset Ltd Co accumulated 102,613 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.59% or 28,089 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd reported 22,790 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 85,630 shares or 0.37% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Patten Group holds 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,249 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 90,000 shares to 115,329 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 560,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.61 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,243 shares to 7,128 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 44,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,436 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Kbc Group Nv reported 34,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Colony Lc reported 78,088 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 311,348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Llc holds 0.04% or 24,260 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 316,042 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 150 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 7,067 shares. Kennedy Incorporated invested in 291,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,693 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.55% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 72,494 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 383,837 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 23.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.