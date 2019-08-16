Landscape Capital Management Cut Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.18 Million; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Viacom (VIAB)

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 2,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 5,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 8.44 million shares traded or 100.67% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 25,477 shares to 205,595 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).