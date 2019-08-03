Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Trimble (TRMB) Stake; Financial Counselors Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 23.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 8,794 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 29,420 shares with $1.19M value, down from 38,214 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.73M shares traded or 56.61% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Financial Counselors Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 16,139 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 344,310 shares with $34.86M value, up from 328,171 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trimble Posts Lukewarm Earnings Amid Market Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PHG vs. TRMB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 480,383 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 24,459 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 89,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 67,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 50,554 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 590 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Primecap Management Commerce Ca holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 9.40M shares. Polar Asset Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Capital Glob Invsts holds 0.18% or 13.94M shares. Private Advisor Group owns 5,999 shares. 277,391 are owned by Products Ltd Com. Blackrock owns 25.94M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. The insider JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23M. FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893 worth of stock or 13,573 shares. BERGLUND STEVEN W sold $14.40M worth of stock or 381,675 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Adam Nat Res Fd Inc stake by 62,093 shares to 178,868 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 70,117 shares and now owns 300,330 shares. Eventbrite Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 16,397 shares to 133,742 valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 88,375 shares and now owns 8,271 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty holds 0.89% or 17,391 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants holds 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,809 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8.13 million shares. Allstate Corp reported 253,087 shares. Mariner Limited invested 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 11,237 shares. Baltimore accumulated 94,310 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 2,237 shares. Ghp Inv Incorporated holds 0.84% or 64,123 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.86% or 712,131 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fragasso Gru has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,382 shares. Pl Capital Ltd Co holds 0.59% or 20,000 shares. Rockland Trust Comm has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Cap Management Ri invested in 145,861 shares.