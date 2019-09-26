Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $3.30 Million as Stock Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Raised by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 30,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,620 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 1.57 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 41,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 9,163 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, down from 50,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 65,289 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 46,549 shares to 180,375 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 33,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 2.24% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Lp accumulated 12,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 328,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 574,877 shares. 300 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 2,529 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 12,540 shares. 120,568 are held by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 147,344 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,894 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.69M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7,128 shares to 11,208 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,069 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).