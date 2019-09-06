Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Crocs (CROX) Position by $9.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.48 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 388,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 103,704 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 492,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 336,222 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 305,344 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.45 million for 12.75 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $28.65M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.