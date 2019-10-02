Landscape Capital Management Cut Cummins (CMI) Position; Shorts at Casa Systems (CASA) Raised By 6.45%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. CASA’s SI was 1.05M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 982,400 shares previously. With 331,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s short sellers to cover CASA’s short positions. The SI to Casa Systems Inc’s float is 3.87%. The stock decreased 7.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 152,766 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 14/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SIX TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – The PILLARS Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology To Better Support People In Recovery from Substance Abuse; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Casa 7196.T -2018/19 div forecast; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 22/03/2018 – Alyssa’s Place: Peer Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology to Improve After-Treatment Care of Substance Use Disorder Patients; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS APPOINTS DAN MEAD AND JOE TIBBETTS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Alyssa’s Place: Peer Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology to Improve After-Treatment Care of Substance Use Disorder Pa; 09/04/2018 – Casa Dragones Forms Partnership with BDT Capital Partners, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 57.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 1,902 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 1,400 shares with $240,000 value, down from 3,302 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $24.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $154.67. About 685,073 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,748 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Northern holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2.47M shares. Nomura reported 8,464 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Salem Inv Counselors holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.76% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Central Fincl Bank & Tru holds 4,310 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,895 are held by Philadelphia Com. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,750 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 3,736 shares. Lifeplan Gp holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested in 0% or 40 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 4.09% above currents $154.67 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) stake by 7,762 shares to 21,138 valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 27,043 shares and now owns 67,619 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.07 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

