Landscape Capital Management Cut Cms Energy (CMS) Stake; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 55.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,660 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 5,297 shares with $294,000 value, down from 11,957 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 434,389 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS’s Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 17/05/2018 – CMS SENDS LETTER TO PART D PLANS,SAYS GAG CLAUSES UNACCEPTABLE; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta

Among 3 analysts covering Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Peyto Exploration & Dev has $10.5 highest and $7.25 lowest target. $9.08’s average target is 166.28% above currents $3.41 stock price. Peyto Exploration & Dev had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Friday, March 8. See Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $7.25 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy has $5900 highest and $55 lowest target. $57’s average target is -8.17% below currents $62.07 stock price. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. UBS maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $0.33 Per Share; Reaffirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 0.99% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 690,501 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 128,489 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 30,908 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 40,431 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Blue Chip holds 2,494 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 109 shares. Int holds 0.1% or 4.11M shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mirador Ptnrs LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 6,862 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.08% or 3.18M shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 38,076 shares to 63,575 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Globl Listed Infr (INF) stake by 25,940 shares and now owns 81,008 shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was raised too.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $562.22 million. The companyÂ’s gas and oil properties are located in the AlbertaÂ’s Deep Basin. It has a 3.22 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.