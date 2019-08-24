Landscape Capital Management Boosted Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) as Share Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Holding by $333,264

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 9.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 679.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 20,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 2,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 782,932 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,655 shares to 21,555 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,798 shares, and cut its stake in Relx Plc.

