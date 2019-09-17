Lands End New (LE) Shareholder Towerview Upped Its Holding; Welch Group Boosted Holding in 3M Company (MMM) as Valuation Declined

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 139,356 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 132,193 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91 million, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.66. About 755,207 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Invest Llc holds 7,612 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma holds 0.09% or 3,249 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endowment LP has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,480 shares. 370,427 were accumulated by Bristol John W And Inc Ny. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New York-based Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.84M shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 7,918 shares. House Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 6,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability invested in 201,184 shares. 255,635 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 2,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Sr (SPY) by 4,314 shares to 20,734 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,976 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.