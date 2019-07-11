Lands End New (LE) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Holding by $568,480 as Stock Price Declined; As Macys (M) Market Value Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increased Its Holding

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 5.95 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 110,104 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).