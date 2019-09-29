Lands End New (LE) Holder Towerview Increased Its Position by $1.02 Million; Hanson Mcclain Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) by $394,236

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 128,497 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 125,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 96,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.78% or 60,762 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smith Moore & accumulated 0.14% or 13,146 shares. Hamlin Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 983,655 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Alley Ltd Liability Co reported 4,254 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 110,927 are held by Petrus Tru Lta. Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 16,038 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Limited. Bokf Na holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 423,455 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 114,600 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,498 shares. Financial Advisory Service owns 0.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,477 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 143,011 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 62,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.