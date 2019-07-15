Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Touches $10.52 Low on Jul, 15; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Southern Copper (SCCO) Last Week

The stock of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $9.99 target or 5.00% below today’s $10.52 share price. This indicates more downside for the $340.50M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.99 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.03 million less. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 51,450 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Southern Copper had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Itau BBA on Wednesday, January 16. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Underperform Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Initiate

19/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XpresSpa Appoints Scott Milford as First Chief People Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Fastest Growing Economies In The World – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “French Senate approves tax as U.S. opens probe into digital levy – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Le ChÃ¢teau Reports First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $340.50 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 45.74 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 67,193 shares. 6,400 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited. Martin Currie owns 756,001 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 338 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Gotham Asset Management invested in 0% or 5,582 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested in 164 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cibc Markets reported 9,894 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Guild Investment Management stated it has 54,700 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv owns 91,830 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 15,528 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com owns 21,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 281,171 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $28.91 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.