Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Reaches $9.10 52-Week Low; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Its Owens & Minor (OMI) Stake

The stock of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.10 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $294.70 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $8.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.79M less. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 30,930 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) stake by 32.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 135,564 shares as Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)’s stock declined 18.62%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 284,290 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 419,854 last quarter. Owens & Minor Inc now has $300.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 721,968 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Owens & Minor, Inc.’s IDR to ‘BB’; Places on Rating Watch Negative; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor has $8 highest and $5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 39.54% above currents $4.78 stock price. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $7 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 23,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 110,200 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) or 22,085 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,117 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 353,757 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 972,393 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 96,085 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.03% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 165,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 607,428 shares to 6.26 million valued at $60.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 112,888 shares and now owns 2.94M shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) was raised too.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens & Minor’s Shares Popped 20.1% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Owens & Minor’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $294.70 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 39.59 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.