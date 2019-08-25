Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Reaches $7.84 After 5.00% Down Move; Axa Has Boosted Its Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Position

Axa increased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) stake by 59.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 83,583 shares as Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Axa holds 224,927 shares with $8.85 million value, up from 141,344 last quarter. Logitech Intl S A now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 260,817 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH

The stock of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 156,760 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatchThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $253.76M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $7.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LE worth $12.69M less.

Axa decreased Twilio Inc stake by 22,067 shares to 169,852 valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 16,873 shares and now owns 191,335 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0.01% or 10,483 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 100,011 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 348,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 1.09 million shares stake. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 20,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Products Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 138,239 shares stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 210,210 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 33,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Insur Tx holds 42,020 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Macquarie Group reported 526,429 shares. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Among 3 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Logitech has $58 highest and $34 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 21.55% above currents $39.76 stock price. Logitech had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Maxim Group.

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $253.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 34.09 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

