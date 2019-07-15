Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Reaches $10.52 After 6.00% Down Move; Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Had 11 Bulls

The stock of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 98,118 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive YearThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $340.50 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $9.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LE worth $20.43 million less.

Among 17 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Shopify had 39 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by DA Davidson. Jefferies maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Rosenblatt maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Thursday, June 20. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $395 target. Barclays Capital maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $275 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. See Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy New Target: $375 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Rating: Inc 375

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $300 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $400.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $400 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $347 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $360 Maintain

The stock increased 4.14% or $12.84 during the last trading session, reaching $322.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 85.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 20/03/2018 – Shopping on lnstagram Goes Global with Shopify; 04/05/2018 – ActiveCampaign Deepens Shopify Integration to Enable Shopping Cart Abandonment; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: SUBSCRIPTION MARGINS WILL BE DOWN OVER NEXT 2 QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Rev $214.3M; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – Deliv Launches Scheduled Same Day Delivery from Shopify Sites; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 09/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Shopify Announces Largest-Ever Collection of New Technologies to Advance Commerce; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Google Wins Shopify as Cloud Customer Amid Fear of Amazon

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.14 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. PayPal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Steps To The Shopify Sidelines – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Shopify’s Market Share Could Triple Within Five Years, Rivaling Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shopifying Like It’s 1999 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $340.50 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 45.74 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.