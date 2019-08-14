Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) Shorts Down By 5.49%

Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lands' End, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 117,596 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH's SI was 6.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92 million shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)'s short sellers to cover AUPH's short positions. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 716,726 shares traded or 56.71% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $309.75 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 41.61 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $540.54 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.