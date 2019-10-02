Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

As Property Management businesses, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 6 0.28 95.43M 0.74 7.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Realogy Holdings Corp. 1,620,203,735.14% 4.5% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Realogy Holdings Corp. is $8, which is potential 22.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend while Realogy Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Realogy Holdings Corp. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.