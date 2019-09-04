Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Loop Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Loop Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.6% of Loop Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has weaker performance than Loop Industries Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.