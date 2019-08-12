Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CKX Lands Inc. 10 21.21 N/A 0.20 52.18

Table 1 demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and CKX Lands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and CKX Lands Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of CKX Lands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, CKX Lands Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP had bullish trend while CKX Lands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CKX Lands Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.