Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Contrasting side by side

Both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Loop Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Loop Industries Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has weaker performance than Loop Industries Inc.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats on 4 of the 6 factors Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.