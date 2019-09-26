Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Contrasting side by side

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 JBG SMITH Properties 40 8.12 N/A 0.55 71.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and JBG SMITH Properties are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of JBG SMITH Properties is $42, which is potential 5.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 87% of JBG SMITH Properties are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors JBG SMITH Properties beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.