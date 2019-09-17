Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property Management company, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

The rivals have a potential upside of 156.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s competitors beat Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 4 of the 4 factors.