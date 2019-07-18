Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKO) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Contrasting side by side

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.49 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Cushman & Wakefield plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 66.4% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.5% 1.75% 6.08% 10.65% 8.75% 22.5% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.05% -0.54% -1.86% 4.07% 0% 27.3%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Cushman & Wakefield plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.