Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 13 0.14 N/A 0.74 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33

On the other hand, Realogy Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 61.19% and its average target price is $11.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 1.1% are Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.92% 2.28% 4.93% 14.62% 8.13% 23.11% Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 23.11% stronger performance while Realogy Holdings Corp. has -45.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 7 of the 9 factors.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.