Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 36 4.68 N/A 0.97 39.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.1% -0.31% 1.18% 16.42% 6.26% 21.37% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.