Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) At $25.25 Forms Top; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Last Week

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) formed multiple top with $27.02 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.25 share price. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) has $429.13M valuation. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 8.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.70% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital has $42 highest and $39 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 15.22% above currents $35.15 stock price. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 28. See Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 196,887 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All Banking Eyes Are On FinTech – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Encore, LexinFintech, Navient, Ally and Sallie Mae – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 22,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 32,537 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,621 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ejf Ltd Llc holds 270,000 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 9,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 9,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 34,182 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0% or 3.11M shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 43,631 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 733 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Inc Inc reported 34,987 shares stake.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. sold $45.26M.