Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) At $24.75 Forms Top; Masters Capital Management Raised Freeport (FCX) Stake By $12.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 1.00 million shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 2.00M shares with $25.78M value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Freeport now has $14.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 16.44M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 243,404 shares. West Chester Cap stated it has 36,974 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 29,071 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc accumulated 465,871 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 32,603 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 302,740 shares. Advisory Services Limited owns 79,290 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 0.03% or 10,323 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 280,927 shares. Optimum Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 5,068 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Iberiabank reported 0.03% stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.59% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 42.01% above currents $10.14 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of FCX in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14 target. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25.

