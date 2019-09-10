Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Comparison side by side

As Property Management businesses, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 36 4.38 N/A 0.97 39.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.1% -0.31% 1.18% 16.42% 6.26% 21.37% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has weaker performance than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.