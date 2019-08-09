Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Agree Realty Corporation
|66
|17.89
|N/A
|1.77
|37.70
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Agree Realty Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Agree Realty Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Agree Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|5.2%
|3.2%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Agree Realty Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agree Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Agree Realty Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70.5 consensus price target and a -0.10% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Agree Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Agree Realty Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|-1.1%
|-0.31%
|1.18%
|16.42%
|6.26%
|21.37%
|Agree Realty Corporation
|0.13%
|5.64%
|2.34%
|2.8%
|27.26%
|13.08%
For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has stronger performance than Agree Realty Corporation
Summary
Agree Realty Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
