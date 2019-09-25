Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Reaches $17.51 52-Week High; Maltese Capital Management Decreased Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Position By $3.96 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) stake by 37.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 395,907 shares as Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY)’s stock rose 8.67%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 653,473 shares with $7.04M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Valley Natl Bancorp now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 1.35 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY

The stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.91 target or 8.00% above today's $17.51 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $443.68 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $18.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.49M more. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 75,258 shares traded. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) stake by 134,548 shares to 354,548 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) stake by 13,094 shares and now owns 119,311 shares. Pdl Cmnty Bancorp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 28,507 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 57,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 375,500 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 114,019 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 22,221 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 67,859 shares. Hallmark Management has invested 0.29% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 8,320 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 27,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 558,406 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.04% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.24M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Valley National Bank to open new downtown branch – Birmingham Business Journal" on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Valley National Bancorp (VLY) A Good Stock To Buy ?" published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Valley National Bancorp Announces Transfer Of Stock Listing To Nasdaq" on September 24, 2018.

Analysts await Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. LMRK’s profit will be $3.29M for 33.67 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $443.68 million. The firm leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.